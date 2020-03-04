Williams and Ree returning to Deadwood Mountain Grand

DEADWOOD | They started their career in South Dakota, went on to become comedy legends and will make a return trip to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on Saturday, November 28, when Williams and Ree entertain Deadwood crowds once again.
Williams and Ree, Aka The Indian and The White Guy, are a music and comedy phenomenon. This long running duo eschews political correctness and conformity and spins comedy gold from the union of a Plains Indian (Terry Ree) and a Western Angloid (Bruce Williams).
The framework surrounding the comedic pair is music, which has earned them a CMA vocal duo nomination. Their television credits include Country Kitchen, HeeHaw, Laff TV and Comedy Central.
They currently host Country Thunder Music Festivals around North America and are featured on Sirius Radio. Williams and Ree headline shows at fairs, festivals, theaters, casinos, small out-of-the-way dives and are currently appearing at the Grand Ole Opry.
“We thrilled to have our old friends Williams and Ree back in Deadwood,” said Susan Kightlinger, General Manager at Deadwood Mountain Grand. “It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition for us and we can’t think of a better way to end the holiday weekend.”
Tickets are available at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office – Spotlight Store – or at ticketmaster.com. Ticket buyers should note that TICKETMASTER is the only official ticket broker for Deadwood Mountain Grand. Beware of third party websites and offers. Both hotel reservations and ticket arrangements may be made by calling 877-907-GRAND.
For more information, visit deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 605-559-1188. To get your free Grand Rewards Center membership and enjoy the benefits of purchasing advance tickets ahead of the general public, bring a photo ID to the Grand Rewards Center counter, located in the Deadwood Mountain Grand Resort Casino.
Deadwood Mountain Grand Hotel, a Holiday Inn Resort, is the newly restored 1906 Homestake Mining Co. ore processing plant that overlooks Historic Deadwood, which features a 98-room luxury hotel, 210 state-of-the-art casino games, high stakes gaming action, a 2,500 seat entertainment and event center and a multi-level parking garage.