The February cold spell caused more than just the inconvenience of snow-covered driveways, slick roads and cabin fever for Northern Hills residents.
Spearfish city officials said the extended cold spell caused ice to build up on areas of Spearfish Creek causing low-level flooding near the creek as it flows through the city.
In a Facebook post, the city said minor flooding was likely from the Nash Street bridge north, with flooding possible along 3rd Street from Nash Street to Hillsview Street, and near Ames Street north of Salem Park.
“If conditions persist, expect some street and recreational path closures,” the post stated.
Signs warning of recreation path closings were posted near the creek on Tuesday.
In Sturgis, a water main break Friday night left residential customers without water along a two-block stretch of Nellie Street.
Rick Bush, Sturgis Public Works Director, said the break was reported about 8 p.m. Friday along Nellie Street between Douglas and Fleet streets in northeast Sturgis.
Crews worked all night isolating the source of the leak and attempting to make repairs, but city backhoe equipment kept freezing up in the subzero temperatures.
Bush said the city was able to borrow an excavator from Northstar Construction early Saturday to reach the leak, which was more than eight feet below street level.
The excavator happened to be on site at the Public Works Campus construction project, Bush said.
Residential customers without water stretched for about two blocks from Sherman Street on the north to Ruby Street on the south along Nellie Street.
Bush reported the main repaired and service restored late Saturday morning.