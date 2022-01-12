Wormstadt named new Meade School District superintendent

Meade School District will have a new superintendent this summer after the Board of Education approved a contract Monday to offer Wayne Wormstadt the position.

Wormstadt has been superintendent of the Windom Area School District in Minnesota since 2008, the Cottonwood County (Minn.) Citizen reported. He is a South Dakota native who graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen with a Bachelor of Education degree in History and a Master's degree in Educational Leadership and Administration.

He was a middle school and high school principal at the Timber Lake School District from 2001 to 2004 and was superintendent for the Canistota School District from 2004 to 2008.

Wormstadt will replace Don Kirkegaard, who initially served as Meade School District superintendent from 2011 to 2017, and then was named Education Secretary for then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard for six months.

Kirkegaard left government and became the superintendent for the West Bend School District in Wisconsin in July 2018 before being asked to come back to lead the Meade Schools on an interim basis following the early departure of former superintendent Jeff Simmons in 2020.

Simmons began his short tenure as superintendent in July 2018 after being principal of Sturgis Brown High School from 2006 to 2015. He left the superintendent's job in January 2020 when Simmons and the Board of Education agreed to a "mutual release" of his contract after only a year-and-a-half.

Wormstadt's contact is a three-year agreement through June 30, 2025. His salary will be $170,000 for the first year, $174,000 for the second year and $178,000 for the third.

During Monday's Board of Education meeting, President Joseph Urbaniak said the board interviewed three candidates and it was an intense process.

"If it looks like we're tired, we are," Urbaniak said. "That was a heck of a process we went through. I spoke to Mr. Wormstadt on the phone and he is excited to get here and start."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.