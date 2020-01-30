Young Sturgis entrepreneur hopes to clean up

STURGIS | Until a return of warmer weather, when Chance Greco can again sell his signature pulled-pork sandwiches and cookie-butter waffles, he hopes to clean up in the artisan soap business.

Greco, at the tender age of 20, is already a small business entrepreneur, as owner-operator of the Moon Tap Bakery, a mobile food trailer in Sturgis.

Greco said he likes being his own boss and in control of things.

“I’ve always had a passion for doing things myself,” he said. “I don’t really like working for people.”

Something he couldn’t control, however, is winter weather. His mobile bakery-on-wheels is stuck on the family farm near Vale, temporarily out of commission because of the cold.

So in the meantime, Greco works with his mother, Loree Siegfried, at their small storefront at 750 Main St., in downtown Sturgis, where Siegfried offers massage, and sells custom-made jewelry and essential oils.

Greco is also making artisan soaps to sell there and is also making plans to sell light lunches and bakery items there, again, once the winter weather breaks.