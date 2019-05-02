In an era of increasing specialization in high school athletics, Dana Youngberg of Newell is an exception, competing in multiple sports for the Lady Irrigators.
The NHS senior is a currently a member of the track and field team and completed her final year in prep volleyball and basketball.
Youngberg has set high goals as track and field enters its final month. "My goal is to reach 40 feet in the shot put and 120-plus feet in the discus by State (B)," said Youngberg, who has participated in track and field since sixth grade.
Youngberg won the Little Moreau Conference and Region 8B titles in the shot put and discus during her sophomore and junior years.
She competed in the State meet three years, placing eighth in the shot put in 2017.
Youngberg recorded personal best marks in the shot put (37 feet, 5 inches) and discus (116 feet) at a meet in Belle Fourche on April 23.
She automatically qualified for State in the shot put at the Queen City Classic in Spearfish (April 5) and discus at Belle Fourche.
"Dana really came in more focused this year,"said Newell coach Kyle Sanderson. "She has a goal to focus on getting a medal at State.
"Dana works a lot on technique and works to get better. She does a great job working with our younger throwers, helping them to develop," Sanderson said. "As a senior, she's stepped into a leadership role and wants to lead by example."
"Track and field is more of a self goal-oriented sport," said Youngberg. "You hold yourself accountable."
"Form is a key for me. I've been able to pin-point and fix a lot of things," she said.
Weight training has also contributed to her success. "I lift two days a week," she said. "It most definitely has helped me."
Youngberg recently ran a leg on the 4-by-100-meter relay. "She is trying to push some of our relays up," said Sanderson.
Newell competes in the LMC meet May 10 and the Region 8B meet May 16. Both events are in Lemmon. The season culminates at the State B meet in Sioux Falls May 24-25.
Youngberg, Austin Alexander, Kayden Steele, Lexa Burtzlaff, Rachel Erk and Payton Burtzlaff will represent Newell at the Howard Wood/Dakota Relays in Sioux Falls this weekend.
Youngberg wants to compete in women's track and field at the college level. She is interested in either Chadron, Neb., State or Dakota State University.
The multi-sport athlete was a member of the NHS varsity volleyball and basketball teams for four years each. "I played setter, middle hitter, outside hitter and back-row in volleyball," said Youngberg. She was an all-LMC honoree her senior year. "I enjoy volleyball. It's fun. It's more of a rush."
Youngberg played nearly every position on the hardwood court in basketball. "I've been playing basketball for the last 12 years," she noted.