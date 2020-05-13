YouTube channel highlighting Deadwood casino reopenings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

You can find anything on YouTube. You can find favorite songs, movies, information on how to fix a car or get weeds out of your lawn.

After this week, you will be able to learn about casinos in downtown Deadwood.

Scott Richter is visiting this week from Colorado to highlight the casinos in Deadwood as they reopen after being closed for more than a month to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. As they reopen, all of the gambling establishments are following social distancing recommendations and employees wear personal protective gear.

Richter was at Tin Lizzie's on Wednesday and he will highlight Cadillac Jack's on Thursday. This isn't his first time in Deadwood.

"I go all over the country playing in casinos and talking about how to make the experience the best while you are there," Richter said. "I like to talk about where to eat, what games to play and highlight the best parts of a casino."

He said his reviews are almost always positive but that isn't because he won't tell his quarter of a million YouTube subscribers the truth.

"We don't go to bad ones," he said with a laugh. "When you only good to great casinos, good reviews are easy."