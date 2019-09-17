Bill Engvall prefers to tell stories, not jokes.
It's perhaps an unusual way for one of the country's most successful comedians to describe what he does. There are jokes in the stories — you don't sell 500,000 copies of a comedy album without being funny. But Engvall wants to connect with the audience in between the laughs, as well.
"I want them to just feel like they’re sitting around the living room with an old friend and I’m just doing the talking," Engvall said. "And it’s been more fun that way."
Engvall also shies away from being sometimes described as a "country comedian."
His "Here's Your Sign" jokes have been converted into songs, which are primarily played on country radio stations, and Engvall is perhaps best-known as one-fourth of the wildly successful Blue Collar Comedy tour, along with Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Larry the Cable Guy.
But Engvall generally eschews labels, for himself and others.
"I’m not really a country comedian, I’m a comedian for the country," he said. "If you were my neighbor and you didn’t know what I did, I could be anything. ... I think what people want is, they want to know that you go through the same stuff that they do, and I do."
The Grammy-nominated comedian will return to Deadwood on Sept. 22 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand.
He shares his experiences in conversational style, from minor annoyances to deeply personal medical issues, like kidney stones or a torn knee. Family is frequently discussed, including interactions with his wife, Gail, and their two children.
For this tour, Engvall said he is exploring what life looks like through his wife's eyes and what it's like being married to a comedian. In his typical self-deprecating style, Engvall describes himself as "kind of an idiot."
"I don’t mean to be, but I just kind of tend to get myself into messes that I don’t really know how to get out of," he said. "I create all these little tornadoes, and she’s got to make sure the farmhouse doesn’t blow away."
For example, he recounts a time the garbage disposal was clogged. Rather than call a plumber, Engvall told his wife to just "hand me a broomstick." He broke loose the clog, then turned on the garbage disposal ... but forgot to remove the broomstick first.
"Now I’ve got a 5-foot broomstick handle swinging around at 6,000 RPMs. I can’t even grab it," he said with a laugh. "Welcome to life with Bill."
You have free articles remaining.
Engvall and his wife recently took a trip to Africa, which he said he'll describe during the show. It was a "life-changing" trip, he said — but also provided a wealth of comedic material.
"I learned early on, if you’re to die out on the Serengeti it’s not going to be pretty, and it’s not going to be quick," he said.
He's excited to get back on the road after taking the summer off. It's the first time he's taken that long of a break in his 40-plus years of comedy. But after several years packed with tours, film and television roles, and side projects like finishing in fourth place on season 17 of "Dancing with the Stars," Engvall said he was "starting to get a little burned."
"I felt like it was necessary for me to take a short break to kind of recharge my batteries," he said. "I’m really looking forward to just being back out on the road."
Along with starting the tour again, Engvall will shoot another episode of "Last Man Standing," a sitcom led by Tim Allen. Engvall plays Reverend Paul, a recurring character in the series.
Engvall enjoyed the role so much that he got ordained online as a minister. At first, he thought it would just be fun to perform marriages for friends.
"Then I thought, ‘I don’t want to be just that guy, I want to know what I’m talking about,'” he said.
Now, he's enrolled in college and is getting a degree in Christian studies. So far, he's done four weddings, including one in North Dakota, given three sermons and was preparing to do his second christening in September. The North Dakota wedding was particularly memorable, he said.
"It was outdoors, it was cold as hell and they were all in camo," he said.
Ministry is a natural progression, Engvall said, who has long viewed his comedy as a way to help people and make them feel better. He avoids topical, political or controversial subjects because "people are so inundated," he said. He recalls a time early in his career when he performed in Detroit, Mich., at a comedy club. A woman sent a letter to the show saying "please tell him he cures cancer."
The woman said the day of the comedy show, she had been diagnosed with terminal cancer. She decided to go the show anyway, and for 90 minutes she forgot her troubles. The next day, she went back to the doctor and they told her she had been misdiagnosed — there was no cancer.
"I didn’t cure her cancer, but you know what, for that length of time I made her forget the worst news you could get," Engvall said. "That’s when I realized that God put me on this planet for that reason, to make people feel better through my comedy."