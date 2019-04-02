Most Easter egg hunts are geared towards children, but that doesn't mean grown-ups can’t get in on the fun.
Northern Hills Alliance for Children is hosting the second annual Adult Easter Egg Hunt on April 6 at the Elkhorn Ridge Resort in Spearfish.
This isn’t your typical Easter egg hunt though.
Instead of candy and toys, participants will hunt for more than 4,000 eggs filled with various surprises and raffle tickets for the chance to win prizes donated by sponsors and local businesses. This year’s event will have double the amount of eggs and prizes. Participants are encouraged to bring their own Easter bonnets and baskets, and prizes will be awarded for the most creatively decorated. Some of this year’s prizes include night stays at the Silverado-Franklin in Deadwood, Buffalo Chip concert tickets, and gift cards to local businesses throughout the Northern Hills.
“We’ve got a wide range of local businesses involved because we want to help promote them as well as make it a fun event for everybody,” said NHAC Executive Director Leigha Patterson.
Last year’s event drew approximately 250 participants, and due to last year’s success this year’s entrants will be capped at 200 participants. Patterson said this decision is to prevent people from going out and picking up eggs before the event starts.
Hot 93.1 will be on site to provide entertainment, and there will be a cash bar and food provided.
The event kicks off at 4 p.m. with check-in. The hunt begins at 5 p.m. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.
Admission is $25 with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Northern Hills Alliance for Children. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at brownpapertickets.com/event/4075479.
For more information, call 605-559-2007 or email assistantdirector@nhfirststep.com.