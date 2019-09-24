Things to know

For newbie roundup attendees, here are some tips:

1. It's real early. Gates open to the viewing areas at 6:15 a.m., and there will be a line. If you're traveling from Rapid City, give yourself more than an hour just to get there. So, for all you mathletes keeping score, that means you need to leave by about 5 a.m.

2. Know that if you do get there early, you will have a lot of down time. Game, Fish and Parks officials say the roundup "starts" at 9:30 a.m. (wranglers start their work long before that). That means "this is about the time we think we'll push the bison past spectators." Actual time just depends. Bison, as it turns out, aren't particularly concerned about the clock. Pack some snacks and maybe a game.

3. Don't blink. You're going to sit on a hillside for several hours waiting for this thing to happen, and then when it does, it happens fast. The bison literally run past you. Once you feel the ground tremble, perk up and pay attention.

4. Be prepared for any weather. It is fall in South Dakota, which means we could have all four seasons show up that morning. Wear layers, pack an umbrella and have some shades or sunscreen handy.