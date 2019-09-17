Now we enter one of the most treacherous times of the year. It’s a time of great satisfaction, but also grave danger. Great beauty, but great expense. There are endless possibilities, but endless shades of anxiety.
I speak, of course, of craft season.
Fall — autumn if you want to feel fancy — is the traditional kickoff for craft fairs, markets and bazaars. I presume this is because in the fall/winter there’s less daylight, the weather is weird and people want to be inside. Fall is almost the holidays, and I’m told that some people like to start planning their craft projects months in advance.
(I find that waiting until the day after Thanksgiving gives me a nice pulse of panic that keeps me highly motivated until about New Year’s Eve.)
Thrifty people have long sought to save their pennies by using materials they have (which could be actual pennies, for instance) to create something new and pretty, or, at least useful. Then Pinterest came along and blew that whole scene wide open. Now, crafting, “upcycling” and do-it-yourself mania is mainstream. Its renaissance is driven, in part, by environmentally conscious but cash-poor millennials who want to waste less of everything.
Also, let’s keep it real, crafting is a way for people who don't like throwing things away to keep those things on the pretext of using them someday. It’s like fancy hoarding, honestly. We just keep glitter instead of gum wrappers. (Although there is probably a gum wrapper tutorial somewhere. Feel free to look it up; I refuse.)
As an elder millennial, I, too, entered this bazaar world. About three years ago, I decided to “save money” by making Christmas gifts for family and friends.
Oh, the lies we tell ourselves.
I’ve always been “crafty,” so to speak. But it had been a few years since I had tied my ribbon to that old oak sewing tree. (Hello! Thank you to the people who got that reference. I appreciate you both.) Armed with years of 4-H training, internet tutorials and a heady dose of youthful optimism, I started with vigor — and a little panic, because like I said, it was after Thanksgiving.
But there are many ways to craft. Stamping. Woodworking. Scrapbooking. Painting. Just painting can take you in about 22 directions. It’s exhausting. Fun, but exhausting. (And definitely not cheap.)
I thought I was being smart. I decided to make crafts “using things I already have!” I didn’t have much except newspaper. Well. Newspaper, along with being an important part of society everyone should support, also has many other uses. Such as crafting.
So, to the newspaper craft sections of the interwebs I typed.
And this is where I fell victim to the bloggers. Those. Freaking. Bloggers.
You have free articles remaining.
You know the ones I mean. They post lovely articles about their lovely lives and how lovely everything is. Then they post pictures of their lovely projects, and how “quick and easy” it was to make. “I love this project because it only took 10 minutes using things I already own!”
Well, I’m sorry, but not all of us “already own” a painter’s palette of brushes, 17 types of glue and three sizes of specialty scissors designed to cut out a pattern of a flamingo sitting on a pineapple waving the peace sign.
So, yes, I got suckered into “using materials I already own” to make things that also required buying a lot of supplies.
Even if you hoard all the little trims and things — bits of string, squares of fabric, buttons that randomly appear on your car floor for no reason (seriously, though, where do they keep coming from?) — it takes a LONG time to build up an arsenal of craft materials. Also, glue does not last forever. Sometimes it literally evaporates, or hardens into something that probably could be weaponized by the military or the kid in “Home Alone.”
Here’s the thing. If you’re trying to save money on presents because you have a big family, deciding to make gifts for 30 people is not a great spur-of-the-month decision.
Nevertheless, by this time I had committed. Thus, I began my great undertaking. I put on a Christmas movie and plunked down in front of the TV, determined to craft until the movie was over or the project done.
A few hot glue burns, one stapled finger and a majorly out-of-alignment spine later, all the movies had been watched and I was about halfway done.
By the time I bought more Christmas movies (obviously a necessity), re-stocked on supplies about 17 times, made approximately 20 ornaments and other odds and ends, THEN it was time to wrap and ship the things.
Maybe I saved some money, but the amount of time it takes to hand-cut 200 snowflakes feels like it would have been worth spending an extra $25.
Anyway, anything I did save I spent at the chiropractor's office. They have you fill out a form to say what happened, and I believe in honesty, so I wrote down “extreme crafting.” My chiropractor said she’s never seen that before, which leads me to believe that the rest of you are just cowards. Or, maybe I’m doing it wrong.
So, I guess what I'm saying is, as we enter another fall craft season, be careful out there. Be both kinds of crafty. And don't forget the glitter.
#adulting