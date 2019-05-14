Even though I begin to suspect summer is a myth, supposedly it's almost here. In the Black Hills, that means hiking. For newbie hikers, this is a cautionary tale.
There was this one time I got lost in the woods. It was stupid.
What happened was that my friend Hannah was going on a trip to the Rocky Mountains and couldn’t take her dog, Riley. Since Riley and I are buddies, I was the designated dogsitter. That meant we needed to walk, or hike, a lot.
To prepare, we went on a practice hike to a lovely little spot in the Black Hills National Forest.
That day I thought, “Hey, this is pretty simple. Even I can’t screw this up.”
Oh, but I can. And I did.
(Side note: I’m not going to tell you where the spot is. Because if I ever get brave enough to go back, I don’t want you to be there. It’s not you; it’s me.)
To make a long story short(ish), I spent five hours in the woods and only made it out because of a friend's help. Search and Rescue may or may not have also been called.
I admit, I did everything wrong. For those of us who grew up on the prairie, “day hikes” meant strolls down a gravel road. When I moved here a couple years ago, I knew nothing about hiking. There's the gear. There's lingo. There are rules and things. There are trail markings that could mean something important, or could just be some kid with a spray can trying to ruin your day.
I didn't know any of that.
So, when I started hiking, I went with what I did know, which is that you need good shoes and maybe a water bottle. In retrospect, probably the only reason I hadn't gotten lost in the woods prior to that is because I rarely hike alone. (Related: I haven't hiked alone since then.)
For other beginning hikers, here are some tips:
- If you keep your cell phone long past its healthy battery life, invest in a backup battery.
- If you have said backup battery — or, say, TWO OF THEM — be sure to actually pack it/them.
- If the cord inexplicably stopped working for your backup battery, don’t wait six months to buy a new one. And, if, for example, you go to a store and get a new cord but then get home and find out IT’S THE WRONG ONE, don’t hide it under a jar of salsa and pretend you don’t know it’s there.
What I’m saying is, make sure your stuff works.
Why? When I started my little jaunt at approximately 6 p.m., my phone had 83 percent battery. But it didn't hold a charge, so every time I used it — even just to text — I could watch the battery drain in real time.
About 8 p.m., as dusk approached, I had to admit to myself that I was lost and needed help.
Making that call is a little bit like phoning a friend in "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" You need to choose wisely.
So, I called my colleague, Chris Huber, who is both a woodsman and a nice man, who I figured would know what to do, and wouldn't make me feel like any more of an idiot than I did already.
I called Chris at about 8 p.m. At about 9:45 p.m., he decided we should call Search and Rescue and end both our suffering. I was not excited about this. But it was getting dark and I had come a little too close to nearly stumbling over the edge of what I believe was a ravine, or perhaps a gully (not my area of expertise; also it was dark). I decided it would be less embarrassing to be rescued than to die from falling down a ravine/gully.
But right as I called Search and Rescue so they could ping my phone, it died.
That's when I should have sat down and waited to be rescued.
I've read enough stories about people being lost to know you're supposed to stay where you are. What they don't tell you is how hard that is to do. Damsel in distress is not what I aspire to.
So, once again, I did the wrong thing.
Important caveat: before my phone died, Chris helped me determine which direction I needed to go. Had I not had clear direction, I would have tried harder to stay put. Once the moon came up and I could see again, Riley helped me find and keep to the trail.
Eventually, after briefly encountering what my tired mind was fairly certain was a rogue bison out for blood (it was not), I made it back to the highway and reclaimed a very small portion of my dignity.
Needless to say, I got in my 10,000 steps that day. I also learned some things.
First, even if you have no reason to think you'll be out after dark, take a flashlight or a headlamp. Sight, as it turns out, is important.
Second, "trail mix" is a terrible snack to take on an actual trail. It's salty and makes you thirsty when you're probably already thirsty from sweating profusely due to exertion and stress. Overshare? Whatever.
Third, there are apparently lots of navigation apps you can download to your phone or tablet that track where you've been. Do this before the hike starts. And, again, maybe make sure the device's battery will last longer than 5 minutes.
Finally, tell someone where you are going BEFORE you go there.
(Also, don't read stories about bear sightings in the Black Hills the day before you go hang out in the woods by yourself. Also, don't watch "Criminal Minds," because you just never really know when scenes from that show are going to pop into your head and make every tree look like an enemy.)
And always pack a compass.
#adulting