Libraries play an important role in literacy and education for all ages. We’re also invested in providing learning opportunities for community members to upskill, enabling them to meet their own personal goals for advancement and contribute to the growth of our community.
Our 11-week Job Skill Series returns this fall, from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Aug. 29 at the downtown library upstairs in the Community Room. We’ve partnered with community business leaders who will teach on a variety of topics to improve skills and provide career direction. New this year, several small businesses will provide mentoring to show job seekers their individual businesses and discuss what they look for in job applicants.
We kick off the Job Skills Series Aug. 29 with “Finding Your Why” presented by Sarah Baker, an Organizational Development Specialist at Regional Health. Baker will help you think about why you make the decisions you do or what has led you to choose one job over another.
Sept. 5, City of Rapid City Human Resource Specialist Laura Klapperich will present “Finding Job Opportunities.” Learn about local resources for finding and applying to many of the job opportunities in and around the Black Hills.
Ever wonder if what you do (or even don’t do!) online is impacting your career aspirations? I will be presenting “Social Media Etiquette” Sept. 12 where you’ll learn the ins and outs of various social media platforms.
Get practical tips at the “Resumes and Cover Letters” session Sept. 19 from Jennifer Little, a Goodwill Industries Job Center Representative. Little will also be on hand to review your resume during the session.
Shaina Dean, Talent Coordinator at Black Hills Corporation facilitates “Interview Tips and Practice” Sept. 26. Dean provides tips on professional attire, making a great first impression and even how to ask questions at an interview. Time permitting, there will be mock interviews.
Attend “Connecting with the Right People” to learn networking techniques that will help you land the right job or advance your career. Brandis Knudsen of the Chamber of Commerce facilitates this session Oct. 3.
Learn how to create a budget, sign up for a checking account and other financial literacy tips at the “Manage your Money” session with Heidi Bulman of Black Hills Federal Credit Union Oct. 10.
Samantha McGrath of the Department of Labor will present “Professionalism at Work” Oct. 17. Learn about the importance of attitude, attendance and accountability as you are employed in the job you worked to get.
The last three sessions will cover career opportunities based on education: “Hot Jobs with High School Diplomas and Apprenticeships” Oct. 24, “Trending Career Tracks for Associates Degrees” Oct. 31, and “Jobs with Bright Futures for Bachelor Degrees” closes out the series Nov. 11.
Join us at any of these sessions to move your future in the direction of your dreams.