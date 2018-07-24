Sturgis beckons to drivers of chrome hogs.
Many Meade County kids dream of riding sheep there, instead.
This weekend, the Northern Hills Ag Fest will celebrate the Sturgis non-rally — the farm and ranch community pre-eminent when motorcycles don’t line Main Street.
When the rally isn’t present, Sturgis is an ag town. Meade County is No. 1 in the United States in terms of grass-alfalfa tonnage. It’s South Dakota’s largest cow-calf county, and for all but two weeks of the year, Meade County cattle outnumber humans five to one.
Visitors to the Black Hills often pay good money to experience real cowboy culture. Ag Fest, held in conjunction with the Meade County Fair, makes a little bit of genuine Americana available for free.
Instead of dressing in leather, Ag Fest participants strive to dress a calf. Continuing an emphasis of moo over motorcycles, children will compete for prizes on the haunches of frisky 150-pound ewes — simulated bull riding. Scrambling teens and pre-teens will pluck ribbons from the tails of careening calves.
The fun and laughs start after a free feast of pulled pork, beans, coleslaw and cookies. The picnic lasts from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, and the entertainment continues afterward until dark. Last year, Ag Fest fed 400 people, and the event has grown yearly.
Alexis Nasser, executive director of the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce, the event’s main sponsor, says Ag Fest gives local businesses a chance to celebrate the agricultural communities of Sturgis and Meade County.
“It’s a great event,” says Nasser, who grew up in the agriculture world. Ag Fest brings the rural and city communities together.
The entertainment starts small.
Mutton Bustin'
Little cowboys and cowgirls get the ride of their lifetimes on the backs of sheep during the Mutton Bustin' Contest. Youth ages 4-7 who weigh no more than 60 lbs. are eligible. A young class features kids ages 4 to 5, and an older class ages 6 to 7.
“You always get a kid who amazes you, and who will ride the sheep all the way,” says Ron Adam, co-chair of the chamber’s Ag Fest committee.
Calf Scramble
Youth ages 8-17 will attempt to pull ribbons from the tails of three calves that have been loosed in a pen with seven others. Youth compete in two divisions, ages 8-12 and 13-17.
The first three participants to secure ribbons and bring them back get a prize, Adam says. He emphasizes bringing ribbons back, as there are 20-30 kids in each division and few rules.
Dress-A-Calf
Local businesses and organizations dress calves in pants, shirts, boots and hats. The animals aren’t large, but some are larger than others, so a lot depends on the luck of the draw, Adam says.
A calf is haltered and then released from a chute, and then a team of four must secure it, lead it through the corral toward a circle that serves as the dressing room, and then take their dressed calf across a finish line. Winners are determined by time.
“If you lose clothing, you have to bring the calf back to the dressing room,” Adam says. “It’s difficult, especially when you’re trying to keep the boots on.” Teams can take about 10 minutes or so to dress a calf, he says, but nobody’s kept records.
Ag Fest will highlight the first day of the Meade County Fair, July 27-28, on the fairgrounds next to Sturgis Brown High School. Ag Fest cochair Jim Neill said Friday night’s event wouldn’t be as successful without its association with the Meade County Fair.
Both Adam and Neill work at the Farm Service Agency in Sturgis.
Over the years, their chamber subcommittee had attempted a lot of things to bring rural and city communities together. For a while, they sponsored a pen of three — three bulls or three heifers displayed on Main Street. Held in February, it was at the mercy of the weather. Four years ago, the group chose to create an event in conjunction with the fair.
Five years ago, however, the future of Meade County Fair was itself in doubt. The community’s focus had long been on the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, and existing in the shadow of a 900-pound gorilla can be precarious. Conversations finally turned to whether it was time to end the fair or keep it going, Adam says.
At nearly twice the size of Delaware, Meade County stretches from Sturgis east 106 miles to Faith. The distances can be daunting. Faith holds its own ag events.
The annual rally also presents a challenge.
“Nothing else happens during the rally,” Neill says.
Organizers opted to breathe life back into the fair, Adam says.
“It only happens with a committed staff of volunteers willing to do things for the community,” he says.
The combined fair and Ag Fest have built success. Today, Adam says, there’s interest in building a climate-controlled events center.
There are two kinds of county fairs. One has midways and wristband nights, tilt-a-whirls and haunted houses. Those can cost about $100 per child to keep them entertained.
The other has 4-H kids lounging on hay bales next to animals, making sure their livestock keep calm and stay cool. Kids catch up with friends between washing animals, pitch in at concession stands, and lend a hand where needed.
The Meade County Fair is this second kind. The focus is on kids, farm culture and education. Families look forward to attending the fair the entire year. Families transport the animals, bring enough feed and grooming equipment. There’s a work ethic and a spirit of pitching in to help.
The fair itself has frog-jumping and watermelon eating contests.
“If you’re a frog within a 100-mile radius,” Adam says, you’re scrambling.