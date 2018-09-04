Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Carter to perform (copy)

James Carter, who attended school in Rapid City, is among the riders that will perform in the Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross Show Sept. 8 at the Deadwood Event Center.

 Courtesy photo

The Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross Show will be held Sept. 8 at the Deadwood Event Center.

The action-packed, 21/2 hour show will feature freestyle motocross, snowmobile freestyle and quad freestyle, with athletes from X Games, Nitro Circus, Red Bull X Fighter and Nitro World Games.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Riders will include Jeremy " Twitch" Stenberg, 14 time X Games Moto X medalist; Axell "Slay" Hodges; James Carter of South Dakota; Anthony Murray, who will perform a 75-foot front flip; Montana native Keith Sayers; Billy Kohut; Cody Elkins; and Willie Elam, 2018 Winter X Games Snowmobile medalist.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $10.50. For more, 605-717-7642, email tix@blackhillsvacations.com or visit www.blackhillsvacations.com.

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags