The headline for Billie Holiday’s obituary in the July 18, 1959, edition of the New York Times says the jazz singer “had wide influence.”
The writer of the headline probably did not know at the time how right that statement would prove to be.
In the near-60 years since her passing at age 44, Holiday has been inducted into numerous halls of fame, as have several of her songs; earned posthumous Grammy Awards; was featured on a U.S. Postal Service stamp; and had her recording of “Strange Fruit” named Time Magazine’s song of the 20th century, according to billieholiday.com.
Holiday’s life and contributions will be the focus of the fourth concert in the Jazz Curators series, “Lady Day — the Blues and Music of Billie Holiday,” at 7:30 p.m. Sept 21 at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City. The music will be performed by the JAS Quintet and special guest vocalist Jami Lynn, with host Katrina Lehr-McKinney telling stories to help to connect Holiday’s music to the artist’s life.
The event is being presented by the Rapid City Arts Council.
Jim Spiers, who plays trumpet for the Sioux Falls-based Quintet, said he has been listening to Holiday’s music for as long as he could remember.
“Billie Holiday’s voice I think has floated in and out of all of our ears, probably from long before we knew who we were hearing because she has been such an iconic voice in our American music culture,” he said.
Holiday lived her songs, often to her detriment. Spiers said the singer had men in her life that did not treat her well, and she had substance addictions that led to jail time and being banned from performing in music clubs in New York during the prime era for jazz. As she matured, that pain from a life hard lived informed her singing.
“I think it had this sort of tough core to it,” Spiers said. “You could just feel the tension and some of the heartache in her life when you listen to her music.”
While that gives Holiday’s music a depth that speaks through the ages, another aspect that makes her music timeless is that she was a real musician, Spiers said.
“She had a sense and appreciation and a real understanding for what was happening within the jazz culture at that time and really related to not only other vocalists, but other musicians as well,” he said.
Spearfish-based Lynn is more known for her acclaimed folk and bluegrass music, but she said she has been singing jazz for many years. Singing Holiday’s songs allows the singer to step outside themselves, Lynn said, and draw on some of the emotions Holiday put into her music.
Lynn said the transition from performing folk and bluegrass music to jazz is fun for her, allowing her to leave her banjo at home, for example.
“The transition is always really energizing,” she said. “I love it. I look forward to it.”
Spiers said the first time he heard her sing was on jazz standards, as Lynn would come up to Sioux Falls from Vermillion and sit in with other musicians at former jazz club A Touch of Europe. He said Lynn’s voice is a natural fit for Holiday’s material, particularly Lynn’s sense of phrasing, her relaxed approach and ability with lyrics.
“I think Jami’s voice also like Billie’s has a bit of a haunting quality to it,” he added. “It’s not a big booming voice. While it’s still very powerful, it’s somewhat subdued and a little bit haunting at times, just like Billie Holiday’s.”
Lynn has performed and recorded a multitude of times with Quintet members for years, to the point where she and they comprise more of a band, Spiers said. They recently did a show together at this year’s Sioux Falls JazzFest; the first song of that set was Holiday’s “Baby, I Don’t Cry Over You.”
“We feel like we’re a group now. We’re not just doing a special project where Jami’s asked us to come in and play with her and vice versa,” he said.
Other members of the JAS Quintet are Joel Shotwell, saxophone; Jeff Paul, piano; Andrew Reinartz, bass; and Daniel Heier, drums.
Tickets for the concert are $25 for nonmembers, $20 for members, and $10 for students with ID. To purchase tickets, go to thedahl.org or call 394-4101, extension 200.