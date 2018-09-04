Seven regional artists have partnered with the Black Hills Raptor Center for the second annual “Art on the Wing” fundraiser.
“Art on the Wing” is an art auction whose proceeds benefit the Raptor Center’s building project. Artists Jim Green, Kathy Sigle, Peg Detmers, Bonnie LaBeaux, Michael Ward, Steve Leonardi, and Joel Bielstein will introduce their original works. Raptors will be present to showcase the raptor center’s educational program. There will be an opportunity to hear about plans for the raptor center’s rehabilitation facility planned for east of Rapid City along Hwy. 44.
The raptor center is dedicated to education, rehabilitation, and to the research of native birds of prey. South Dakota is home to 29 species of raptors. So far this year, raptor center volunteers have assisted 57 birds.
Art on the Wing will be held at the Dahl Arts Center, 713 Seventh St., Rapid City, from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8. For more about the art event, call 702-480-8918. For more about the center, 605-391-2511 or info@blackhillsraptorcenter.org.