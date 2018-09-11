HILL CITY | The member-artist owned and operated ArtForms Gallery will celebrate its 20th year with a public reception from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Old World Plaza at 280 Main St., according to a news release.
Food, entertainment and door prizes will be among the event’s offerings.
The gallery, which recently held a ribbon cutting at its new location, was founded in 1998 in what now is the Hill City Harley-Davidson building and moved to the back of the Old World Plaza in 2005.
About 100 artists have been gallery members in its existence.
“I’m not sure any of us thought we’d still be here in 20 years when we first opened the doors,” said Mary Jo Marcy of Custer, a painter and sculptress who is the gallery’s only remaining original member. “But we wanted to try to find a place where almost any artist could offer their work in a gallery setting, so we gave it our best.”
The gallery’s new location contains the work of 22 artists. Art available at the gallery includes painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, wood carving, books, glass and more. There also are custom pens, bracelets made of repurposed silverware, hand-woven scarves, and other items.
For more information, go to www.facebook.com/pg/ArtFormsGallery.