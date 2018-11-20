DEADWOOD — Home Free, an a cappella country-music group with multiple top-five albums on its resume, will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand in April.
The show will take place Friday, April 26.
Armed with only their voices and no instruments, Home Free has had more than 250 million views of their songs on YouTube and has performed in front of more than 350,000 people in concert in the past five years, according to a news release.
All four of Home Free’s albums reach the top five on Billboard’s Country Albums charts.
Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND. Go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-0386 for more information.