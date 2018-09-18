Renowned cellist and Sioux Falls native Kelley Mikkelsen will perform in concert Sept. 23 for the opener Black Hills Chamber Music Society’s 2018-19 series.
The concert will take place at 3 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 1200 Clark St. in Rapid City.
Mikkelsen has performed around the world, and her music has received positive reviews from publications such as the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and New Yorker Magazine, with the latter publication placing her three times on its Best of … CD collections. Mikkelsen also has performed with well-known musicians such as Yo-Yo Ma and Bobby McFerrin, has worked with the Cleveland, Juilliard, Colorado and Cavani quartets, and has taught at numerous colleges including Sioux Falls University and Augustana University. She also has been artist in residence at Yale, Princeton, Harvard universities, the University of California at Berkeley, and others.
Mikkelsen has recorded for Pulitzer Prize-winning composers John Corigliano, George Crumb, Jennifer Higdon, David Lang, Steven Stucky, Virgil Thompson and Julia Wolfe.
Currently, Mikkelsen is based in Virginia and is the principal cellist with the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, Opera Roanoke, Opera on the James, the Virginia Ballet and the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra. She also performs at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.
Mikkelsen’s instrument of choice is a Bartolomeo Bimbi cello that is dated 1780 from Florence, Italy.
Cara Ellen Modisett will be Mikkelsen’s pianist for the concert. Modisett is the staff collaborative pianist at Radford University in Virginia and the music director at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Roanoke.
Admission is $20 per adult, with seniors ages 62 and older admitted for $18. Student admission is $5, and children grade 8 and younger are $2.
Reduced-rate season tickets will be sold at the event for $70 per adult and $65 per senior. Future BHCMS concerts in this series will take place Oct. 14 and Feb. 10, April 7 and April 28, 2019.
Go to www.bhchambermusic.org or call 605-341-5603 to purchase tickets or for more information.