The Tony Award-winning musical “Newsies” will be presented by Advocates for Creative Theatre Students (ACTS) Jan. 10-12 in a fundraiser at Rapid City Central High School’s Performing Arts Theatre.
The show’s story follows young paper carriers as they come together for a strike in the late 1800s and challenge the heads of the major newspapers. The ACTS production will have more than 100 students working with professionals and will be directed by teachers at CHS, a press release said.
According to Internet Broadway Database’s website, “Newsies” was nominated for eight Tony Awards after its debut in 2012, winning for best original score and best choreography. The musical is based on the same-named 1992 film.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the performance, and can be purchased at CHS’s theatre box office and one hour before that day’s show.