The holiday season is a time of merriment and good cheer, but it can also be a time of stress.
Taking some time each day for yourself can make the holiday stress much easier to handle, so relax with some excellent escapism reads that you can jump into this winter.
First is Jim Butcher’s Codex Alera series, which begins with “The Furies of Calderon.” The idea for this series came about when Butcher was dared to write a successful story that combined the idea of the Roman legion with that of Pokemon, and Butcher succeeded marvelously. Tavi is a young man who lacks furycrafting — the ability to manipulate elements, or fury, to his will. When he saves the life of a runaway slave, Tavi finds himself embroiled in the war between rebels and loyalists.
Or try out “Six of Crows” by Leigh Bardugo. This fantasy heist novel brings together a diverse cast of characters as they find a way inside the impenetrable Ice Court castle in order to stop the production of a drug that would have far-reaching effects for the entire world. Although the subject matter is serious, the characters’ sarcasm and dark humor keep the book from being too depressing.
Some notable 2018 releases you might find interesting are “The Cruel Prince” by Holly Black, a story about a young woman who is desperate to win a place in the fae court, despite the opposition of its youngest prince. “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi is a story of a young princess on the run from a prince whose only goal is destroy all magic in the world — which includes her. “Dread Nation” by Justina Ireland reimagines the Civil War as a zombie novel. “The Belles” by Dhonielle Clayton portrays a world where beauty is a commodity, and those who create it might wield power greater and more dangerous than they ever imagined.
Lastly, if what you’re looking for is an absolutely magical read that you can share with the younger members of your family, check out the Nevermoor series by Jessica Townsend (the first book is “The Trials of Morrigan Crow”) or the How to Train Your Dragon series by Cressida Cowell. In The “Trials of Morrigan Crow,” Morrigan is a young girl who’s “cursed.” All bad things that happen are her fault. One day, Jupiter North appears and tells her she’s a contender for membership in the Wundrous Society, a prestigious magical organization. But first, she has to compete in four very deadly trials.
In “How to Train Your Dragon,” Hiccup is heir to the Hairy Hooligan tribe of Vikings — or he would be, if he weren’t so scrawny, weak and completely unheroic. As the 12 books in this completed series show, heroism doesn’t come in a one-size-fits-all package.
Whether you choose to read about the fae court, magic heists, or silly Vikings, the Rapid City Public Library staff hope this holiday season brings you good books and plenty of time to read them.