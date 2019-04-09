Black Hills moviegoers can discover their taste for adventure as the Rapid City Arts Council presents the 2018/2019 Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour this week.
This year’s lineup features some of the best outdoor short films and documentaries from around the world relative to mountain living, recreation and culture.
“We’ve got everything from fly fishing to skiing, mountain biking, mountain climbing, trekking, hiking, and snowboarding. There are a few really exceptional international films; there's one about a fly fisherwoman from Iceland. That one is really good,” said Eirik Heikes, Banff committee chair for RCAC.
The Banff Film Festival begins every fall in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and then travels the globe, with stops in 550 communities in 40 countries. This is RCAC’s 16th year hosting the festival. Films will be shown over two nights — April 15-16 — on the big screen at the Elks Theatre in downtown Rapid City. Outdoor-film lovers can journey to exotic locations, climb the highest peaks, and ride the roughest waves during the world's best films on mountain culture.
Festival-goers will also have another reason to want to attend. This year’s festival has many local sponsors who’ve gotten involved and are providing prizes for attendees.
“We’re giving away some cool stuff. We have a couple of backpacks, some coffee, we're also giving away a pair of skis. So if you bring in your ticket, we’ll have a drawing and you have a chance to win some really great gear and prizes,” he said.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. both days and the films start at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for members or $20 for non-members. Attendees can save $3 each when bought for both days. Advance tickets are recommended.
For ticket information and a full lineup of this year’s films, visit thedahl.org/banff or call 394-4101, ext. 200.