"Beauty and the Beast" may be a tale old as time, but it's new for the Black Hills Community Theatre.
Zach Curtis, artistic director for the theater, said the tale and its tunes will give a "really big, sort of epic" start to this season's main stage lineup.
Based on the beloved 1991 animated Disney film of the same name (which is in turn based on the story by Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont, who wrote the best-known version of the European fairy tale), the stage production of "Beauty and the Beast" was written by Linda Woolverton. Woolverton also wrote the animation screenplay, and Curtis said having her at the helm of both adaptations lends a continuity not all screen-to-stage adaptations enjoy.
While the music, story and even much of the dialog remain the same as the film so many people know and love (and the 2017 live-action remake), Curtis said the stage version takes the story in a different direction.
In the story, Belle, a beautiful but "odd" (she likes to read) French girl agrees to remain captive at a Beast's castle in exchange for her father's freedom. Her father, Maurice, accidentally found the castle after getting lost and nearly killed and became a captive.
The Beast, actually a prince who's been cursed by an enchantress, lives in a hidden castle with no company other than his servants, who are slowly being turned into inanimate objects — a clock, a candlestick, a wardrobe, a teapot. In the animated film, now-beloved characters like Cogsworth (a clock) and Lumiere (a candlestick) came to life.
"It works so well as a cartoon because of course an animated clock and candlestick are really interesting," Curtis said.
Seeing that in the live-action remake didn't translate as well, he thought. But on stage, he said, the audience can clearly see the "enchanted objects" aren't objects at all — they are people.
"It’s not puppetry, it’s not done with animation. It’s people in these costumes, so you still get this sense that they’re a person," he said. "I think it just adds a whole different perspective to it."
The show starts this weekend, with 7:30 p.m. showtimes on Sept. 20-21 and 27-28 and 2 p.m. Sept. 22 and 29 on the main stage of the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.
It's a grand beginning to the theater's 2019-20 season, which includes two dramas, a comedy and another musical. There's "Book of Days," a drama; "Lend Me a Tenor," a farcical comedy; "The Who's Tommy," a rock opera musical; and "Sense and Sensibility," a drama based on Jane Austen's book of the same name.
Every year, Curtis said the group that chooses what shows to put on tries to feature a kaleidoscope. Some years are more successful than others. This year, he's especially pleased with the variety.
"I just love how wildly different each show is from the next," he said.
And, that's just on the main stage.
The 52nd season will include an expanded Reading Series, two shows by the Cherry Street Players (the children's troupe), two from the Well Done Players (the senior acting troupe), a new holiday dinner theater show, and a special production called "White Rabbit Red Rabbit."
"White Rabbit Red Rabbit" is by Nassim Soleimanpour, an Iranian playwright, who dictated a peculiar set of rules for the show. It's a one-man show, and the actor walks on stage, opens an envelope and performs a 75-minute show that they have never read, much less rehearsed.
Once they've performed it, they can never perform it again. Curtis said he doesn't know much more than that, and that's sort of the point.
"The less we know about it, the more interesting the experience will be," he said.
Sprinkled throughout the season are the Play Reading Series, which expands on last year's three-play series. For the stage readings, actors perform in the smaller studio theater in the Performing Arts Center. Actors remain seated while reading from the script, and props are minimal.
Curtis said the low-key performances give people a chance to be involved in theater who wouldn't otherwise be able to commit to a full performance. It also lets the BHCT explore more plays they wouldn't perform on the main stage, either for content or technical reasons.
"We had so many scripts we wanted to do, but they just didn’t seem to work for a main stage show," he said.
This year's series plays are "August: Osage County," "The Children," "Stop Kiss," "The Whale" and "Sweat."
Also different this year is the holiday dinner theater fundraiser, "It's a Wonderful Life." It's a live radio version of the beloved 1946 holiday film starring James Stewart. Curtis said it's a familiar story, but done in a different way.
"It’s really charming," he said.
Season tickets are $70 to $127.50, with options for students, military, seniors and VIPs. Season passes and individual tickets are available at the Performing Arts Center Box Office, by phone at 394-1786 or online at www.bhct.org