Best-selling author Emily St. John Mandel will give a lecture at 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at Black Hills State University’s Clare and Josef Meier Hall in Spearfish, according to a press release.
Mandel’s novel “Station Eleven” was a finalist for a National Book Award and the PEN/Faulkner Award, as well as the winner of the 2015 Arthur C. Clarke Award among other honors. The novel has been distributed to the Spearfish community in conjunction with a National Endowment for the Arts grant for the book program The Big Read.
“With over 1,200 copies of Mandel’s book distributed throughout our community as part of The Big Read, this is an exciting opportunity for the community of readers to hear directly from a young, successful, and upcoming novelist,” said Dr. Amy Fuqua, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and dean of Graduate Studies at BHSU, in the press release.
Another of Mandel’s books, “The Singer’s Gun,” won the France’s Prix Mystere de la Critique in 2014 and her work appeared in “Best American Mystery Stories 2013.”
The lecture is part of the Madeline A. Young Distinguished Speaker Series. Admission for the event is free.
Email Steve.Meeker@BHSU.edu or call 642-6385 for more information.