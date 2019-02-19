The Black Hills Bluegrass Association will hold a membership drive, a Members Appreciation Night and an open mic from 7-8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City, according to a news release.
The free event will be held in the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Café; attendees should enter from Kansas City Street.
The acoustic-instrument only open mic will start at 7, with participants allowed up to three songs based on the number of performers.
For more information, call 348-1198, email info@blackhillsbluegrass.com , or go to blackhillsbluegrass.com.