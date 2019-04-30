Several western South Dakota natives recently were inducted into the 2019 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame.
Among them was Rapid City local Scott Miller, a member of The Aaron Baron Band that formed in 1978. Other inductees with area ties were the bands Choozy Music and ASIA, and venue The Back Porch in Spearfish.
The 11th annual ceremony April 12-13 in Sioux Falls honored 18 nominees in eight categories, including bands, radio stations, and venues.
Established in 2008, the awards hope to promote and recognize musicians, venues, studios, disc jockeys and other music supporters across the state. Since 2014, the SDRRMA has awarded grants to school music programs for the purchase of instruments and training programs.
Miller said The Aaron Baron Band played weekends at bars, ballrooms, high schools, and colleges in eastern South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa, performing a mix of covers and originals.
"We were kind of pre-Hair Band rock in the late '70s-early '80s. We were known as a band that covered a lot of Tommy Bolin's material," said Miller.
Bolin was an American guitarist and songwriter who played with bands Zephyr, James Gang and Deep Purple.
The band's song “Love Has Changed My Mind” was one of four finalists in the 1982 Miller Brewing Co./KKRC Radio “Rock to Riches” songwriting contest. Their 1983 South Dakota Public TV performance was the most watched “No Cover, No Minimum” show of the ‘80s, and viewers voted the band into the South Dakota Public Television's Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame.
Miller has been performing the part of George Harrison in the Beatles tribute The Abbey Road Band. He has also been running the Flat Iron Recording studio in downtown Rapid City since 2009, and runs the 17-year-old Rock School program. Working with local bands in the area has given him the opportunity to see how the music scene has evolved since his playing days.
"The music scene in the Black Hills has two faces to it. It has the bar band scene, and the acoustic, artsy, coffeehouse singer/songwriters. It's an interesting dynamic. There's not a lot of crossover between the two, but we get a lot of both. It actually surprises me how many of those bands there are in the area. I enjoy working with both types," he said.
Choozy Music got its start in Rapid City in 1974. They played pop/rock chart hits at clubs, dance halls, colleges, street dances and events large and small from 1974-1978.
ASIA was formed in early 1977. The Black Hills group predated the UK/Geffen band of the same name, and was a regional success, opening for national touring acts like BTO and George Thorogood. However, a legal battle with the European group led to a settlement and the band’s name change.
The legendary Black Hills bar and live music venue, The Back Porch in Spearfish, has been been host to some of Rock & Roll's most iconic bands for more than 30 years. Bands that have performed at the historic venue include Head East, Iron Butterfly, LA Guns, Molly Hatchet, Pat Travers, Savoy Brown and VanZant.