Black Hills Playhouse is starting its 2019 summer season with a bullseye.
"Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood," written by Ken Ludwig, is a comedic take on the beloved tale of one of history's most notorious outlaws. The play features favorite characters like Little John, Friar Tuck, Maid Marian, and, naturally, the noted archer himself.
"It's a family friendly, swashbuckling, action-filled and very funny play," said Darla Drew Lerdal, who is the development operations manager for the Black Hills Playhouse.
Audiences can even expect their leading man to sport an English accent, she said.
"Sherwood" starts June 14 and runs through June 30. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors/military, $26 for students with identification and $16 for children 18 and under. All tickets are available at blackhillsplayhouse.com, or at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 255-4141.
Drew Lerdal said there are also special "kids go free" nights, where youth 18 and under get in free with an adult, which you can find on the playhouse's website on the calendar page.
Nestled inside Custer State Park, one of South Dakota's scenic tourism jewels, Black Hills Playhouse brings in professionals each year to put on its summer shows. They also host junior performing arts camps for students (June 23-28 for grades 5-7, and July 28-Aug. 3 for grades 8-12).
This year's professional season is starting a little bit later than usual, Drew Lerdal said, because "the weather doesn't cooperate" for earlier starts.
After "Sherwood," this season includes "Side Show," based on the true story of sisters, conjoined twins turned Vaudeville entertainers. The Tony-nominated play was written by South Dakota native Bill Russell, who will also return to South Dakota to direct the play for its July 5-21 run at the Black Hills Playhouse.
"Mamma Mia!" a musical comedy featuring the music of ABBA is July 26 to Aug. 11, and is so far the playhouse's most popular show, Drew Lerdal said.
The season will end with acclaimed drama "Steel Magnolias," with shows from Aug. 16 to 25.
Ticket sales are off to a strong start already, according to Drew Lerdal — ahead of normal, even.
"Some of our shows are almost sold out already," she said.
New events this year include a question-and-answer session with Russell, called "The Importance of Being Bill Russell." It will include musical numbers from some of Russell's shows, and will be hosted by actor Jeff Kingsbury. Both men have been part of Broadway shows in New York City, so the night will include "laughs, tears, gasping and name-dropping."
"They've got great stories," she said.
It starts at 7:30 p.m. June 3 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City; tickets are $35.
To end the season, Drew Lerdal said the playhouse, in association with TigerLion Arts, is partnering with the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks to put on "Nature for the Nation," what she described as a "walking play."
"Nature for the Nation" tells the story of Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry David Thoreau, noted 19th-century transcendentalists, discussing how to live in harmony with nature. Drew Lerdal said there will be four different sets, and the audience will walk from set to set.
Shows are Aug. 29 to Sept. 1 near the State Game Lodge in Custer State Park, as part of the park's 100th birthday this year.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and free for youth 18 and under.
"This is a really big, very special event for us," Drew Lerdal said.