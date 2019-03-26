“Love, Hate & Other Filters” by Samira Ahmed
Finding where we belong in the world is never an easy task.
In Ahmed’s debut novel, Maya, an Indian-American Muslim teen, has a more trying time than most. Growing up Muslim in an American suburb is not easy — especially in the aftermath of disaster.
Maya and her parents are known by everyone. But after a horrific crime is perpetrated hundreds of miles away, their once familiar community begins to treat them differently. Maya begins to understand why her parents worry. Despite the worry, she wants to follow her dreams of attending film school.
If it can be this scary in a suburb, is the Big Apple worth the disapproval of her parents?