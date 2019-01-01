“Forty Autumns,” by Nina Willner
In an epic memoir spanning from 1945 to 2013, Nina Willner, a former U.S. Army intelligence officer in Germany, recounts the rise and fall of the Berlin Wall through the multi-generational eyes of her family.
In one heartbreaking moment, Nina’s mother trades the security of her immediate family for freedom on the western side of the Iron Curtain. Willner details the consequences of this decision by allowing the reader an intimate understanding of how the family members persevered, as their lives became dominated by an oppressive regime and its iconic wall of concrete and barbed wire.
Culminating in a joyous reunion, “Forty Autumns” is a testament to the bond of family.