“Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone
Sometimes being a good kid isn’t enough. That’s the lesson Justyce McAllister learns in Nic Stone’s compelling novel “Dear Martin.”
On his way to help his ex-girlfriend, Justyce finds himself in handcuffs. Why? Because he’s black. After being beaten and handcuffed by police, Justyce questions why by writing letters to Martin, aka Martin Luther King Jr. Justyce admires that Martin fought for equality and wants to follow in his footsteps but isn’t sure how.
In his journey to find answers, Justyce struggles to make reasonable decisions, realizing just how much his race influences his life, and learns to accept that sometimes doing the right thing isn’t enough to stop evil.