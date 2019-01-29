Try 1 month for 99¢
Dear Martin
Courtesy photo

“Dear Martin,” by Nic Stone

Sometimes being a good kid isn’t enough. That’s the lesson Justyce McAllister learns in Nic Stone’s compelling novel “Dear Martin.”

On his way to help his ex-girlfriend, Justyce finds himself in handcuffs. Why? Because he’s black. After being beaten and handcuffed by police, Justyce questions why by writing letters to Martin, aka Martin Luther King Jr. Justyce admires that Martin fought for equality and wants to follow in his footsteps but isn’t sure how.

In his journey to find answers, Justyce struggles to make reasonable decisions, realizing just how much his race influences his life, and learns to accept that sometimes doing the right thing isn’t enough to stop evil.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.