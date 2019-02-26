“Endling: The Last” by Katherine Applegate
In the land of Nedarra, Byx — a dog-like creature known as a Dairne — believes that she is the last of her kind.
Clinging to hope and rumors that there are still others like her in the realm, Byx sets out on a journey hoping to uncover the truth. During her quest, she makes both allies and enemies and begins to understand the meaning of friendship, family, and courage. In the end, Byx discovers that the disappearance of the Dairnes may be the start of a much larger threat to the other creatures of the realm.
The first book in Katherine Applegate’s new series is a great introduction to the high-fantasy genre for younger readers. With a fully realized world and engaging characters, “Endling: The Last” is a delight to the imagination.