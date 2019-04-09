“Lillian Boxfish Takes a Walk” by Kathleen Rooney
In Kathleen Rooney’s satisfying story inspired by the life of Margaret Fishback, Lillian, a new college graduate seeking her fortune, arrives in New York City in 1926. She establishes herself as a successful poet and independent woman.
Fast-forward to New Year’s Eve 1984. Dressed to go out, Lillian sets out walking, adding new destinations as the New Year approaches. During her journey, she reveals her city and herself through her memories and interactions with the people she encounters.
Lillian’s thoughts and conversations are never boring or anything less than honest. Her viewpoint is a blast of fresh air.