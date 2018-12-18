“We Are Okay” by Nina LaCour
In this heart-wrenching novel, author Nina LaCour leads the reader on an exploration of grief, loneliness and how the two are often inseparable from one another.
The story follows the relationship between Mabel and Marin, best friends who grew up together on the California coast. Tragedy befalls Marin and instead of confiding in Mabel, she flees California and moves across the country to attend college in New York.
When school is let out for winter break, instead of returning to California and the life she has left behind, Marin decides to celebrate Christmas alone in the dorms. Marin simply can’t bring herself to tell anyone exactly what happened to cause her to leave home so abruptly.
Upon hearing that Marin will not be returning, Mabel flies across the country in attempts of helping her dearest friend.