“Captain Marvel Vol. 1: Higher, Further, Faster, More” by Kelly DeConnick (author), David Lopez (illustrator)
Captain Marvel enthusiastically volunteers for a year-long mission in outer space, working alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy to protect the universe from evildoers.
A typical superhero, conflicted with many questions, Captain Marvel plans to use her reprieve from Earth to find answers and look for meaning. On her mission, she steps up to protect an alien culture being threatened by Star-Lord’s father while simultaneously keeping her beloved cat Chewie safe from trash panda Rocket Raccoon.
For those planning to see the film, consider reading the graphic novel to get an introduction to Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.