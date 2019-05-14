Éabha McMahon can't believe how the time has flown.
McMahon is coming up on her fourth anniversary of joining the successful international music group Celtic Woman — a journey that started with her being scared, she said. The music of Celtic Woman has been pretty consistently prevalent in her life, from growing up in Ireland to knowing a girl in college who listened to the group's music to relax ahead of taking an exam. McMahon herself said she remembered watching Méav Ní Mhaolchatha's version of “Dulaman” on YouTube and admiring how well the former Celtic Woman was representing Ireland.
So after her own successful rise through the music industry — including being the youngest member to join Anúna, the original Riverdance choir, according to celticwoman.com — she joined the group in 2015. Then in her early 20s, she said she found it overwhelming at first. Her apprehension was understandable; Celtic Woman has sold more than 10 million CDs and DVDs, sold millions of concert tickets and have become a staple on PBS since its debut in 2005, the group's website says.
However, she was made welcome right away, and now counts the group's other three front women — Mairéad Carlin, Tara McNeill and Megan Walsh — as practically sisters.
It's a tightness that flows through backstage and the show itself.
“You have to have that chemistry in order to tour with people all year long, you know,” McMahon said. “I feel very lucky that they're not only my kind of colleagues, but also my best friends.”
Black Hills residents will get a chance to see that chemistry close up when Celtic Woman performs at 3 p.m. May 19 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City.
You have free articles remaining.
The Rapid City show is part of the group's North American tour, which will wrap up with a show on May 26 at Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado.
McMahon, who performed in Rapid City during Celtic Woman's 2016 tour, sings in the séan nos style. In an article by Tomás Ó Maoldomhnaigh on comhaltas.ie, the term séan nos means “in the old way,” and is music performed solo without accompaniment. The group's other singers come from different backgrounds, such as classical and musical theater, McMahon said.
The current tour is coming off the release of the group's album “Ancient Land” in 2018, and McMahon said their concerts are a mix of new and older music, although even a concert regular like “Danny Boy” has a new arrangement for this tour.
That has made this journey across North America an enjoyable one.
“To be honest with you, this is actually my favorite tour we’ve done,” she said.
Tickets are $42.50, $72.50 and $153.50 and can be purchased at gotmine.com.