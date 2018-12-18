DEADWOOD | Oscar- and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Christopher Cross will perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand in April, and tickets for the show are on sale.
The show is set for 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14.
Cross won five Grammy Awards in 1981 for his debut album, “Christopher Cross,” which included hits such as “Sailing” and “Ride Like the Wind.” The next year, Cross won the Oscar for best original song for “Arthur’s Theme (Best You Can Do).” His most-recent album, “Take Me As I Am,” was released last year.
Tickets range from $19 to $79 and are can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.