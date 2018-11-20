Try 3 months for $3
Clay Walker

Tickets are on sale for country-music star Clay Walker's return to Deadwood in February.

 Provided photo

DEADWOOD — Country-music star Clay Walker is returning to the Deadwood Mountain Grand for a concert in February.

Tickets for the show, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 17, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the DMG’s box office or by calling 877-907-GRAND.

Walker first topped Billboard’s country-singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It To You,” according to a news release. He has had five more No. 1 hits since then, along with four multi-million-selling platinum albums and two gold albums that sold in excess of 500,000 copies apiece.

Walker previously played at the DMG in 2016.

Call 559-0386 or go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.