DEADWOOD — Country-music star Clay Walker is returning to the Deadwood Mountain Grand for a concert in February.
Tickets for the show, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 17, are on sale at ticketmaster.com and the DMG’s box office or by calling 877-907-GRAND.
Walker first topped Billboard’s country-singles chart in 1993 with “What’s It To You,” according to a news release. He has had five more No. 1 hits since then, along with four multi-million-selling platinum albums and two gold albums that sold in excess of 500,000 copies apiece.
Walker previously played at the DMG in 2016.
Call 559-0386 or go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com for more information.