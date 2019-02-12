Country music superstar Clay Walker will return to perform at Deadwood Mountain Grand on Feb. 17.
Walker previously played in Deadwood in 2016.
According to a news release, Walker has had 31 songs hit Billboard’s country singles chart, including No. 1 hits “Live Until I Die,” “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “Rumor Has It,” “This Woman and This Man,” and “If I Could Make a Living.”
Since his first foray into the charts in 1993, Walker has chalked up four albums that sold at least 1 million copies and two other albums that topped 500,000 copies sold.
The show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $44 to $29 and are available at ticketmaster.com, by calling 877-907-GRAND, or going to the DMG’s box office.