Bill Russell has worn a path between the Empire State and the Black Hills in recent years.
Russell — a New York resident, Spearfish native and Tony Award-nominated lyricist — directed one of his works, “Pageant,” in 2016 at the Black Hills Playhouse, and returned there last year to direct “Oklahoma!” He was back in the area last week as part of the Stevens High School Drama Club’s preparation for performing the revival of Russell’s acclaimed musical “Side Show” – and will return this summer to direct another production of it at the Black Hills Playhouse.
Russell told Compass last week that he is thrilled when he gets to come back to the Rushmore State, especially when the opportunity to work on one of his pieces presents itself.
“If you write for television or film, pretty much everyone can eventually see what you’ve done,” he said. “But theater is so site-specific, and to have two productions of ‘Side Show’ in the area where I grew up is pretty exciting for me. And so this is my third show that’s been done in South Dakota and I love coming back.”
The Stevens Drama Club’s production of “Side Show” will run April 11-13 in the Milo Winter Auditorium at the school, and the Black Hills Playhouse’s production of “Side Show” will run July 5-21.
Russell’s time at Stevens last week, which was made possible through an anonymous donor who agreed to underwrite his time there, included a variety of activities, including a question-and-answer session with the cast and seeing a run-through.
“Whatever they want,” he said.
Stevens drama teacher Arika Beals said the idea of bringing Russell in started last year when they were putting together ideas for productions in the impending school year. When they started listening to the songs from “Side Show,” they loved them. They met up with Russell during the summer and floated the idea to him, and he agreed.
The idea was put on the back burner until February, when a student’s family wanted to contribute to the Drama Club. While they were figuring out what to do with the donation, Beals said they were reminded about having Russell come in.
“I thought, that’s the universe speaking to us,” Beals said.
And “Side Show” spoke to Russell in new ways when he revisited it a little more than a decade ago.
“Side Show” is based on the lives and careers of Daisy and Violet Hilton, conjoined twins whose musical talents made them the highest paid act in the history of vaudeville. Russell said that when they were teenagers, the Hiltons were making $5,000 a week during the Depression.
“The idea of two people singing and moving together just sounded so theatrical and metaphorically rich that I was immediately interested,” he said.
The original production was well-honored upon its opening in 1997. According to the Internet Broadway Database, “Side Show” earned five Tony Award nominations in 1998 including for best musical, with Russell receiving nods for best book of a musical and best original musical score. When the possibility of doing a revival of the show came about in 2007, Russell said they thought they would do some changes. They ended up re-examining each note and syllable, he said, and added aspects like flashback sequences to the main characters’ childhoods that Russell described as Dickensian.
“The heart of the piece is the same, but they’ve done a substantial amount of changes between the two versions,” Russell said.
The 2014 Broadway revival was directed by Oscar winner Bill Condon and also received numerous accolades.
Russell said he enjoys working with young people, especially their energy and enthusiasm, and he believes the subject matter of “Side Show” is something with which they can connect.
“The experiences I have had with high school students have been great,” he said. “They really relate to ‘Side Show’ because if you ever in your life feel like a freak, I think it’s within high school.”
Times for the Stevens Drama Club’s performances are 7:30 p.m. April 11-12 and 2:30 p.m. April 13. Advance tickets are $10 apiece; to purchase tickets, call 394-4016 or go to the Stevens activities office.
For ticket information for the Black Hills Playhouse productions, go to blackhillsplayhouse.com.