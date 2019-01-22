Award-winning Canadian country music performer Corb Lund will bring his “No Rest For The West” Tour to Rapid City next month.
Lund and his band, the Hurtin’ Albertans, will perform Feb. 22 at Hay Camp Brewing Company as part of his multi-state tour of the western United States.
“I feel a deep bond and shared roots with the audiences I perform for, especially out West,” Lund said in a news release. “Coming from a multi-generational ranching family from Alberta, Canada, and Utah before that, I relate closely to cowboy culture and its authenticity. It’s a part of the U.S. I especially enjoy touring as I feel very at home there.”
Lund has made nine albums, three of which have gone gold and “Cabin Fever” — his seventh album — hit No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Charts. His award wins have included honors from the Canadian Country Music Association and Juno.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. the night of the concert. Tickets are $20 apiece and can be purchased on eventbrite.com.