Pecha Kucha Night, the final event for the Rapid City Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Industries committee, is set for 5:30 p.m. April 11 at the Journey Museum Learning Center.
The free event, which will focus on sharing ideas and fostering creativity toward enhancing the community, will feature a presentation of 20 images of 20 seconds apiece on topics people are excited about.
According to a press release, the committee is disbanding after 30-plus years. It began as the Cultural Affairs committee with the idea of supporting creativity in the city.
Programs and activities the committee contributed have included the Rushmore Honors Award, given annually to four individuals who contributed to the arts either through creation or service; the Readiatrics program of collecting books for children; the DaCoda Instrument Drive to gather musical instruments for kids in need; In the Know Joe art project outside the Public Library; and a scholarship program for students.