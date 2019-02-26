Local photographers will have their work showcased during the 15th annual Dahl Mountain Photo Competition and Exhibit beginning Friday, March 1, at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.
An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. with an awards presentation at 6 p.m. for this year’s artists.
The exhibit, which runs through April 20, features photos celebrating mountain culture. The photography competition is part of the Dahl Mountain Culture Festival.
The Dahl receives hundreds of entries every year and narrows them down to approximately 50 photos for the exhibit. The guideline for submissions is that photos must define mountain culture.
“Entries that are selected need to reflect the mountain lifestyle to be considered. We're looking for photos that exhibit lifestyle in or near a mountainous terrain like the Black Hills,” said Denise Du Broy, curator for the Dahl Arts Center.
Submissions are then divided into three exhibit categories: youth (18 and younger), adult amateur/hobbyist, and adult experienced/professional.
This year’s judges are Rapid City Journal photographer Ryan Hermens, Black Hills State University photography professor and regional artist, Steve Babbitt, and master photographer Ted Ayers. Each photographer was selected through a blind jury process and will judge photos in each category. Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category. A Rapid City Journal Best of Show award will also be handed out.
Winning photos will be will be printed in the Journal and featured on rapidcityjournal.com.
Visitors to the exhibit have the chance to vote for their favorite photo. The winner will be awarded the Rapid City Journal Peg Sagen Memorial People’s Choice Award, named in honor of a former Journal editor. The winner will be announced after the exhibition closes.
There is no charge for the exhibit, but donations are encouraged and appreciated. The Dahl Arts Center is located at 713 Seventh St. in Rapid City. For more information, visit www.thedahl.org or call 605-394-4101.