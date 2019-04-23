To understand how much the Black Hills Dance Festival has developed over the years, consider the connection between Deb Ellerton and Heidi Oswald.
Ellerton started with the beginning of the festival as line-dancing instructor when it was held at Canyon Lake Senior Center, and has since become a board member for the event. Meanwhile, according to blackhillsdancefestival.com, Oswald, a Columbus, Nebraska resident who will be an instructor at this year’s 22nd annual festival, was part of Ellerton’s Hot Shots Dance Team in 1998.
“It’s kind of fun to see that evolve,” Ellerton said.
This year’s edition of the Dance Festival will run from April 25-27 at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, with the festival-ending open dancing and spotlight performances set for 7 p.m. April 27-28. Regional instructors will be guiding participants through workshops focusing on additional styles like waltz, jitterbug, hip-hop line dancing, West and East coast swing, country two-step, and cha-cha. Music styles include country, jazz, hip hop and blues.
Levels are beginner/improver and intermediate. Those in the intermediate workshops will have to know basic dance rhythms to participate, the website says.
The festival draws at least 100 participants, Ellerton estimated. The event combines the social part of dance with the exercise and educational aspects, she said.
“You learn new things about dance moves and execution and technique, and it all makes it easier as a dancer as you start learning some of those things,” she said. “Doesn’t seem like so much work. It seems like it’s a whole lot of fun now.”
The workshops begin at 1:30 p.m. April 25, 10 a.m. April 26, and 9:30 a.m. April 27. Costs are:
• $15 per person per workshop April 25-27
• $10 per person per dance April 26-27 for dances only
• $100 at the door for an event pass April 26-27 workshops and dance for ages 21-older
• $60 for a Saturday pass ages 21-older for workshops and dance
• $50 for a student event pass younger than 21 or valid college ID for the April 26-27 workshops and dances
• $30 for a student pass for April 27 workshops and dance
• $5 for a weekend spectator fee; ages 12-younger are free
To register, go to blackhillsdancefestival.com and find the eventbrite.com link or download a registration form. For more information, go to the website, call 209-3346 or 355-0013, or email to blackhillsdancefestival@gmail.com.