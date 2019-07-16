Scotte and Toni Burns are weary of the divisiveness, negativity and hate they said seems to be tearing apart our nation, so they’re fighting back — with love.
The husband and wife, who live in Deadwood, are on a mission to help Americans look beyond their differences and find common ground in things they love — whether that’s a job, hobby, pet, sports team, community or person. On July 27, Toni and Scotte will start a seven-week trip by motorcycle through 13 states. The couple’s goal is to interview Americans from all walks of life, who will share stories about things they love. The couple will produce and launch an online series, “Love in America,” this fall that showcases the stories they gather on this trip.
“The more we connect through love — every race, status, lifestyle, faith, and age — the better off we’ll all be; the better the America we all want to share will be!” the couple said on their website, loveinamerica.us
Scotte and Toni are partially funding their trip themselves; they’ve also launched a fundraiser to help offset travel and production costs. Their goal is to raise $7,000 by July 20. Donations can be made through their website. Any person or business that wants to help sponsor their trip while Scotte and Toni are traveling also can donate online.
As of last week, the Burnses had reached 50 percent of their goal. If Scotte and Toni raise $7,000, they’ll be able to extend their trip and head to the Southwest to interview more people for their online series.
One highlight of the Burnses’ journey will be an interview with Rev. Cromwell A. Handy, the pastor of The Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church in Montgomery, Ala., where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. served as pastor from 1954-1960.
Scotte and Toni’s travels also include interviews and visits with: the Kentuckians, a national barbershop organization; the president of the booster club for the Montgomery Biscuits minor league baseball team; Trans Lifeline, a hotline for LGBTQ individuals; the managing director of the Red Mountain Theatre Company in Birmingham, Ala.; the Salahadeen Center of Nashville, one of the largest Muslim community centers in the Nashville area; and the GOP headquarters in Jackson, Miss.
“There’s this profound longing amongst Americans to reconnect, but they’re not sure how to do that,” Scotte said. “We’re not trying to tell anyone the way they’re living their life is right or wrong. We’re just trying to get people to understand the commonalities we have are (greater than) the things that divide us.”
Scotte and Toni will schedule additional stops as they travel, and they welcome suggestions of places to visit and people to meet on their journey.
“People can write in with suggestions. They can contact us on our website. We love hearing from people,” Toni said. “People can look for the map (of our route). They can follow us on social media. We love to have recommendations. It’s easier to get in somewhere and talk to people if someone introduces us.”
Scotte and Toni began celebrating love a few years ago when they launched their podcast, “Love in America.” They interviewed real-life couples and retold great love stories from history. While Scotte and Toni are on the road, they’ll post “best of” podcasts that highlight love stories of memorable couples such as Doc Holliday and Katie Elder, Harpo and Susan Marx, and Pat and Marie Tillman.
Scotte and Toni hope their upcoming online series ultimately encourages Americans to reconcile and get to know each other without letting beliefs, lifestyles, race, religion and politics become barriers.
“(Americans) have lost the ability to talk through stuff. You can still disagree with a person but you don’t have to base everything so narrowly. You don’t have to start from (your differences) and say ‘We can’t be friends,’” Toni said. “If we’re ever going to reach a point where we can talk to each other, it’s going to have to start in a better place.”