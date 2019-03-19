Those looking for a battle of frequent flyer miles best not mess with Sugaray Rayford.
Last week, the Phoenix-based blues and soul performer was in Switzerland for JazzFestival Bern, according to his website. A few days after that, he was headed to shows in Colorado, Colorado, and Casper, Wyoming. And that was all before a swing of venues in Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee, and other eastern states.
In the middle of all that, Rayford and his seven-piece band will hit the Black Hills when he performs at 3 p.m. March 24 at (kōl) in Rapid City for a “Breaking Up With Winter” party presented by the Black Hills Blues Society.
Rayford, a multiple nominee over the years at the Blues Music Awards, said in an email interview with Compass that the Rapid City show will be his first time playing in South Dakota.
According to the biography on his website, sugarayrayford.com, the 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pound former Marine grew up in Texas, singing and playing drums in his church when he was about 7 years old.
He grew up poor, and lost his mother to cancer while still young. Rayford and his two brothers moved in with their grandmother and went to church every day, and he got more infused with gospel and soul music.
Although music was a part of his youth, it would be many years before he went full-fledged into the blues.
“I just sort of gravitated there naturally,” Rayford said. “I grew up with some Texas Blues, but my big momma considered that 'devils music.'”
Rayford fronted Urban Gypsys, a funk/rhythm and blues band in the San Diego area, before joining the California blues band Aunt Kizzy'z Boyz in 2004 and doing about 200 shows a year with them for the following few years. Rayford told Compass that he credited two bluesmen, Ronnie Lane and Tim Cash, with taking him under their wings and getting him into all kinds of blues music.
In addition to making albums, Rayford's group earned big honors. Aunt Kizzy'z Boyz finished in second place at the International Blues Challenge in 2006 in Memphis, Tennessee, and in 2008 was named the Los Angeles Music Network Jam Grand Slam Urban Artist of the Year.
Rayford became a lead vocalist for the Mannish Boys in 2011; during his time with them, he was a huge part of the album “Double Dynamite,” which was named Best Traditional Blues Album at the Blues Music Awards in 2013.
On his own, Rayford has released several albums, including his most recent offering, “Somebody Save Me,” that was released on March 1.
“It has a little something for everyone,” he said. “Music tells stories and this album has great stories. Hopefully it brings lots of joy to people.”
The honors have continued as well with more BMA nominations, including nods for B.B. King Entertainer of the Year for five years running.
As for his live show, Rayford describes it as a party.
“I like to interact with the people who have spent their hard-earned money to come see me,” he said. “I hope everyone who leaves my party were able to forget their troubles if even for just a little while. I really believe that music can heal what’s ailing you, at least for a short time.”
Rayford also has done stage acting in Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and Portland, Oregon.
Advance tickets are $15 apiece plus fees and can be purchased by finding the concert on eventbrite.com; tickets the day of the show are $20 apiece. For $35, attendees can upgrade to a package including unlimited bloody marys and mimosas. The doors will open at 2 p.m.
For more information, find Black Hills Blues Society on Facebook or call 605-939-1860.