The museum director at the Dahl Arts Center may be new to the position, but she isn’t new to the Black Hills arts scene.
Denise Du Broy, who has had several arts-related positions including Rapid City Arts Council curator, recently was promoted to museum director and curator at the Dahl Arts Center. Du Broy, a professional artist, had been the curator of the Rapid City Arts Council for 6½ years prior to the promotion.
She said she will focus on the Dahl, while the Arts Council will have a separate executive director. Previously, both entities had the same director. Du Broy said she will retain her job as curator for the art galleries and the permanent collection.
"I'm mostly excited about working on upcoming shows, working with our education department and working on interpretation and education, and really strengthening the programming of the exhibits that we offer and even strengthening the programming of the education and even having us work together in a much-more sort of communal way on all of the programming that we offer and particulary the shows the exhibits that we offer in all of the galleries," Du Broy said.
In her time working in the city’s arts scene, Du Broy began as a volunteer at the Center and an Arts Council board member before becoming a member of the exhibits committee. She later left that committee joined the collections committee, was co-chair of the Visual Arts Advisory Board, and was part of different committees when the Dahl underwent expansion and renovation in 2009.
“Denise is a well-known and successful artist that brings invaluable experience to the Rapid City Arts Council as well as the Dahl Arts Center,” said the Arts Council in a press release announcing Du Broy’s hiring.
Du Broy told Compass that there will be a Dahl Arts Center advisory board made up of members of the Arts Council board and the community. The advisory board will help her oversee the management of the Center.
Part of Du Broy’s background in art when she was a student at the University of California-Santa Cruz includes art history, and that is at the forefront of what she would like to accomplish as director. She said she wants to work more closely with the education part of the Dahl, and also wants the staff and Arts Council board members working closer together.
Du Broy said the art scene in the Black Hills is broad-based in the sense that it generally is a strong place for individual artists. The region of numerous self-trained professionals stands in contrast to artists on South Dakota’s east side who are more into the academics of art.
“The artists on our side of the state are much more involved in doing their art, pursuing their art as a business,” Du Broy said.
According to a press release, Du Broy earned a bachelor’s degree in arts, crafts and their history from UCSC, and has taught art in California.
She moved to South Dakota in 1993 when her family purchased a ranch, and they raised buffalo until 2008.
Du Broy said she had been drawing since grammar school, but was more into journalism, literature and poetry in high school. Once she got to college, however, she began exploring art. She especially likes ceramics and studied in an area of California known for that medium.