Lovers Leap Hike set
CUSTER — The Lovers Leap Hike will be held Feb. 9 at Custer State Park, a press release said.
The hike will take place at two times, 9 a.m. and noon, and will start at the Peter Norbeck Outdoor Education Center and go along Lovers Leap Trail, which is considered moderate to strenuous.
Participants are advised to dress appropriately depending on weather and level of activity, and should be careful of possible ice in certain areas. The trail is not recommended for young children.
Pre-registration is required and can be done by calling the park office at 225-4515. Find Custer State Park on Facebook or contact the park office for more information.
Entries wanted for veterans art shows
Entries are being accepted for the VA Black Hills Health Care Systems’ annual creative-arts shows.
According to a press release, all veterans who either are a member of the health-care system or are state veterans-home residents can enter as long as the art has been made after April 1, 2018. An exception is made for entries dealing with military combat experience. The competition will have 51 categories of visual arts and 100 categories in performing arts. Local winners will be invited to the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival competition.
The deadlines for entry are Feb. 15 for the show at Fort Meade and Feb. 28 for the Hot Springs show.
Call Mike Ellis at 347-2511, ext. 7658, or Mary Culbertson at 745-2000, ext. 2924, for information regarding rules and registration.