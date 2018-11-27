For the past 35 years, the sounds of the holiday season have rippled through the Historic Homestake Opera House in late November, as the smell of apple cider and the hum of laughter and friendly banter have accompanied Lead’s annual Festival of Trees.
Hundreds of local residents gather for the event, which remains one of the Black Hills’ oldest festivals marked by a backdrop of Christmas trees and holiday wreaths, all crafted by Northern Hills businesses and individuals.
The two-day 36th annual Festival of Trees kicks off with a holiday open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Santa Claus will be on hand from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to pose for photos with children, families and pets, and attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry and pet food for the Twin City Animal Shelter.
“The open house provides an opportunity for families to come view the beautiful Christmas trees, enjoy some holiday music and treats, have a visit with Santa, and attend a fun family event,” festival chairwoman Lori Frederick said. “It gets you in the mood for the holidays.”
Even after three dozen years, Frederick said the festival never gets old.
“Imagine 20 trees all lit up with various lighting, multi-colors, Christmas music, live entertainment, friends and family enjoying food and gathering together, laughing and having a good time,” she said. “This is a community event that allows you to connect with friends, family and neighbors at this special time of the year.”
Christmas lovers have the chance to view and pre-bid on all of the trees, wreaths and unique items that will be auctioned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29. Then, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Lead and Deadwood chambers of commerce will conduct a dual mixer at the Opera House, with hors d’oeuvres supplied by local restaurants, refreshments and holiday treats. A live auction spearheaded by auctioneer Bob Bertolotto of Bertolotto Real Estate & Auction in Sturgis starts at 6:30 p.m., giving everyone an opportunity to take home one of 20 trees that will be on the block.
In addition, a variety of silent auction items ranging from antique Homestake collectibles to food and cocktails at local establishments, 18 holes of golf at Tomahawk Country Club and a one-night stay at The Lodge at Deadwood will go to the high bidders.
“We give our volunteers two days and nights to decorate the Christmas trees,” Frederick said. “The trees are very elaborate and creative. Some have historic themes, some are traditional and others may be more modern. It’s neat to see them because they are all so different.”
Organizers hope to raise $20,000 with this year’s festival, the proceeds of which are dedicated to supporting education and musical and theatrical programming at the Homestake Opera House, as well as special ongoing restoration projects at the facility.