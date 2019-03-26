Clothes will be in the spotlight at the Firehouse Brewing Theatre.
The theater’s upcoming production, “Love, Loss, and What I Wore" set for March 29-April 20, is a play written by sisters Nora and Delia Ephron based on the bestselling book by Ilene Beckermen, according to the synopsis at firehousewinecellars.com. The production consists of monologues and scenes about the importance clothes and accessories play in women’s lives and their memories.
“It's all about the stories we're telling. We all wear clothes we’re connected to, and these stories tell what we as women go through and the connections we feel,” said director Holly Zorn-Lindsay.
The production features a cast of five local women presenting monologues that are a combination of humorous and heartbreaking while using clothing as a vessel of each woman's life. This performance is slightly different than a typical play or musical. Performers aren’t in costume and perform with scripts in hand. They play as 15 different characters from different ethnicities and backgrounds.
Zorn-Lindsay said she felt lucky to find such talented performers in the area for the parts.
“We had 20 women audition for five spots, and it made me step back and think about the roles each woman was playing. We have such a diverse cast,” she said.
Theatergoers can expect an array of emotions during this performance.
“The show will make you laugh, cry, and maybe make you mad, as any good theater does. Ultimately you’re going to walk away with a good sense of self,” Zorn-Lindsay said.
Performances are every Friday and Saturday during its run on the third floor of Firehouse Brewing Co. in Rapid City. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with showtime at 7:30 p.m. Shows are open to all ages; however, performances may contain explicit language. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at www.brewingtheatre.com. For more information, visit their website or call 605-716-9463.