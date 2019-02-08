Try 1 month for 99¢
Fly Fishing Film Tour

Pictured is a photo from "Hank Patterson's Around the World Globe," a film made in the Black Hills that is part of the 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour.

 Courtesy photo/Travis Schwartz

The 2019 Fly Fishing Film Tour will come to Rapid City on Feb. 13, and it will feature the sport in South Dakota.

The event will start at 7 p.m. at the Elks Theatre, 512 Sixth St. in Rapid City. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 at Dakota Angler and Outfitter, 513 Seventh St. in Rapid City, and $17 at elkstheatre.com.

One of the films to be presented on the tour is “Hank Patterson’s Around the World Globe,” which was filmed in the Black Hills and focuses on local residents and mining for trout, according to a press release. Other locations that will be featured include Australia, British Columbia, Alaska, Florida, and French Polynesia.

There also will be prizes and a raffle during the evening.

For more information, go to flyfilmtour.com, call Dakota Angler and Outfitter at 341-2450, or email to flyfish@rapidnet.com.

